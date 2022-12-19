CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Grows Stock Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,143 shares of the online travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,147,624 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $3,159,605,000 after purchasing an additional 741,856 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,216,952 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $494,724,000 after acquiring an additional 189,922 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 187.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,921,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $375,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,933 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $12,058,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,525,008 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $144,616,000 after acquiring an additional 30,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Expedia Group from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Expedia Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Expedia Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Expedia Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.71.

In other Expedia Group news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 635 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $63,614.30. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,510.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 7.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Expedia Group stock opened at $86.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.04 and a 200-day moving average of $100.75. Expedia Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.02 and a twelve month high of $217.72.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The online travel company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.05. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

