CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Has $3.82 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lowered its stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,893 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up approximately 1.0% of CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT opened at $484.93 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $467.66 and a 200-day moving average of $435.78. The company has a market capitalization of $127.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.28. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $333.42 and a 52-week high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is a boost from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 55.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $477.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $441.43 per share, with a total value of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

