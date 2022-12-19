CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Sells 17,924 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,759 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,924 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 1,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Barclays lifted their price target on AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Truist Financial upgraded AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on AT&T from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.58.

AT&T Stock Down 1.7 %

AT&T stock opened at $18.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.41. The company has a market cap of $129.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.61. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.46 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 14.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.11%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 41.11%.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

