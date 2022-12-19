CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter worth about $213,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 4.4% in the third quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 13,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 6,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Price Performance

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.41 on Monday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.46 and a 52 week high of $124.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 135.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.58.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 666.67%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,677,302.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Prudential Financial Inc bought 285,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $35.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,025.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 285,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,025. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.55, for a total transaction of $207,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,677,302.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Prudential Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.31.

About Prudential Financial

(Get Rating)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.