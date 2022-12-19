CHICAGO TRUST Co NA Trims Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,164 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UNP. MAS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 7,073 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 64,812 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $17,707,000 after buying an additional 22,371 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 46.3% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,773 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 143,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,173,000 after acquiring an additional 12,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific stock opened at $210.02 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.70 and a 52 week high of $278.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $205.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 56.68%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $222.28.

In other news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

