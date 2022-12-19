Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 3,569 Shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MMLG – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,569 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,569 shares during the period. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Chiron Capital Management LLC owned about 2.52% of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF worth $1,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,467,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 90,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after buying an additional 12,487 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 223.9% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 48,571 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 46,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF Stock Performance

MMLG opened at $16.78 on Monday. First Trust Multi-Manager Large Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $15.61 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.68.

