Chykingyoung Investment Development (OTCMKTS:CHYI) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2.50

Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $2.50 and last traded at $2.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.50.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.63.
Chykingyoung Investment Development Company Profile
Chykingyoung Investment Development Holdings Inc, through its subsidiary, OneWorld Hotel Destination Service Inc, provides Internet hotel booking services. The company offers a proprietary online hotel booking program for connecting users with available rooms in hotels worldwide. It primarily serves travel agents in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary, and Montreal, Canada.
