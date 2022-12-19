Cielo Waste Solutions (CVE:CMC) Trading 12.5% Higher

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. (CVE:CMC – Get Rating) traded up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 158,927 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,380,270 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Cielo Waste Solutions Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 9.95, a current ratio of 14.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53.

About Cielo Waste Solutions

Cielo Waste Solutions Corp. operates as a waste-to-fuel environmental technology company in Canada. It converts and transforms waste feedstocks, including organic material and wood derivative waste into fuel, such as diesel, naphtha, and kerosene. The company was formerly known as Cielo Gold Corp. and changed its name to Cielo Waste Solutions Corp.

