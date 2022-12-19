CI&T (NYSE:CINT) Shares Gap Up to $5.22

CI&T Inc (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.22, but opened at $5.94. CI&T shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 124 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CI&T from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday.

CI&T Trading Up 14.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.83.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CI&T ( NYSE:CINT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $106.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.26 million. On average, research analysts forecast that CI&T Inc will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in CI&T by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,352,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,651,000 after purchasing an additional 8,014 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in CI&T by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 180,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after purchasing an additional 8,804 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in CI&T during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. 12.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CI&T Company Profile

CI&T Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides strategy, design, and software engineering services to enable digital transformation for enterprises worldwide. It develops customizable software through the implementation of software solutions, including machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and cloud and mobility technologies.

