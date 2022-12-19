Citigroup Increases Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Price Target to $30.29

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Citigroup from $25.60 to $30.29 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Friday, October 21st. They issued an underperform rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.96.

AXTA stock opened at $25.49 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.98. Axalta Coating Systems has a 1 year low of $20.66 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62.

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. FIFTHDELTA Ltd raised its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 583.7% during the 1st quarter. FIFTHDELTA Ltd now owns 6,435,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $158,189,000 after purchasing an additional 5,494,317 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9,486.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,215,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,993,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192,782 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,088,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $360,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895,015 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 58.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,065,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $111,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866,728 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,587,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $407,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,343 shares during the period.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

