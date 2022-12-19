CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) Given New $5.00 Price Target at Chardan Capital

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Chardan Capital from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company.
CleanSpark Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of CLSK opened at $1.89 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.49 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of 3.85. CleanSpark has a 12-month low of $1.75 and a 12-month high of $13.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.76.
CleanSpark, Inc provides bitcoin mining and energy technology solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Digital Currency Mining and Energy. The Digital Currency Mining segment engages in mining of bitcoin. The energy segment provides engineering, design and software, custom hardware, open automated demand response, solar, and energy storage solutions for microgrids and distributed energy systems to military, commercial, and residential customers; and develops platforms that enables designing, building, operating, and managing of energy assets.
