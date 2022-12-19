CoinLoan (CLT) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $19,148.89

CoinLoan (CLT) traded up 4.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. During the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 19.2% higher against the US dollar. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $43.36 million and $19,148.89 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinLoan token can currently be bought for $8.67 or 0.00052150 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $852.60 or 0.05129910 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00488667 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.17 or 0.28953761 BTC.

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan’s genesis date was August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,000,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinLoan is blog.coinloan.io.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

