Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,720,000 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the November 15th total of 8,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CL traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $78.35. The stock had a trading volume of 45,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,798,105. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.72. The firm has a market cap of $65.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 158.2% during the third quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Colgate-Palmolive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.58.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.