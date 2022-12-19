Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,778 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares during the quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. First City Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 1.4% in the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its stake in Comcast by 6.5% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 1.5% in the first quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Comcast by 1.8% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.55.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $34.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200-day moving average of $36.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The company has a market capitalization of $149.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $29.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.68 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

