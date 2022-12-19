Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) Given a €10.70 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.70 ($11.26) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €9.50 ($10.00) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.58) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($10.32) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.58) price target on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.63) target price on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, November 9th.

Commerzbank Price Performance

CBK opened at €8.14 ($8.57) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €7.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.39. Commerzbank has a 1 year low of €5.17 ($5.44) and a 1 year high of €9.51 ($10.01). The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.66.

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

