Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.71.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CODYY. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €69.00 ($72.63) to €68.00 ($71.58) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from €76.00 ($80.00) to €75.00 ($78.95) in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Price Performance

CODYY opened at $9.45 on Monday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.75 and a 200-day moving average of $8.75.

About Compagnie de Saint-Gobain

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe – Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

