Compound USD Coin Self Reported Market Cap Hits $918.59 Million (CUSDC)

Compound USD Coin (CUSDC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Compound USD Coin has traded 0% lower against the dollar. One Compound USD Coin token can now be bought for $0.0227 or 0.00000137 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound USD Coin has a market cap of $918.59 million and approximately $5.47 million worth of Compound USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001643 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $878.16 or 0.05294365 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.99 or 0.00488268 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,798.55 or 0.28930140 BTC.

About Compound USD Coin

Compound USD Coin launched on July 8th, 2020. Compound USD Coin’s total supply is 9,803,299,805 tokens. The Reddit community for Compound USD Coin is https://reddit.com/r/compound and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Compound USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound USD Coin is compound.finance. Compound USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound USD Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound is a protocol on the Ethereum blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of assets with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the asset. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty. Each money market is unique to an Ethereum asset (such as Ether, an ERC-20 stablecoin such as Dai, or an ERC-20 utility token such as Augur), and contains a transparent and publicly-inspectable ledger, with a record of all transactions and historical interest rates.cUSDC is the Compound's wrapped version of USDC and it's available on the Compound platform.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Compound USD Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

