Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. 20,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,375,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Conduent Trading Up 4.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $852.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Conduent

Conduent ( NASDAQ:CNDT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Conduent had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $977.00 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Conduent Incorporated will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Conduent by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

