Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) Shares Up 4%

Shares of Conduent Incorporated (NASDAQ:CNDT – Get Rating) shot up 4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.95 and last traded at $3.92. 20,930 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,375,218 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.77.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Conduent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.89 and its 200-day moving average is $4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $852.88 million, a P/E ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.70.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNDT. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Conduent by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 402,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Conduent by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 6,785 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Conduent by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 156,754 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Conduent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,847,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Conduent by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after purchasing an additional 36,888 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.
