Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Buys 85,792 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 582,322 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,792 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up approximately 3.6% of Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $25,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 60,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 13,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $927,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.9% during the third quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 55,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of DGRO stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $49.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,178. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $43.67 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.31 and a 200-day moving average of $48.98.

