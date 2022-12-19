Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Has $2.10 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,557 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,112,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $423,738,000 after acquiring an additional 203,317 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 10,313.1% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,033,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994,664 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 1,935.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,745,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610,670 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,955,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,527,000 after buying an additional 47,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,583,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,583,000 after buying an additional 80,569 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IYW traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $75.45. 1,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 677,426. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $69.49 and a 12 month high of $117.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $76.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.40.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

