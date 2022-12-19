Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 11,510 Shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP)

Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheels Up Experience Inc. (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares during the quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheels Up Experience were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UP. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheels Up Experience during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Wheels Up Experience by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 306,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Wheels Up Experience in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Wheels Up Experience during the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its position in Wheels Up Experience by 9.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 56,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UP shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Wheels Up Experience from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Wheels Up Experience to $3.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheels Up Experience from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th.

NYSE:UP traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 5,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,006,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 1.82. Wheels Up Experience Inc. has a one year low of $0.99 and a one year high of $4.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80.

Wheels Up Experience (NYSE:UP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.03. Wheels Up Experience had a negative net margin of 22.70% and a negative return on equity of 51.15%. The company had revenue of $420.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.22 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Wheels Up Experience Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

Wheels Up Experience Inc provides private aviation services primarily in the United States. The company offers a suite of products and services, which include multi-tiered membership programs, on-demand flights across various private aircraft cabin categories, aircraft management, retail and wholesale charter, whole aircraft acquisitions and sales, corporate flight solutions, special missions, signature events and experiences, and commercial travel.

