Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Price Target Raised to $78.00

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

ED has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $69.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of ED stock opened at $95.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.79 and a 200-day moving average of $93.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Consolidated Edison has a 12-month low of $78.10 and a 12-month high of $102.21. The firm has a market cap of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.34.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.16. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.0% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.0% in the second quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.4% in the first quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 3,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

