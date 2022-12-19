Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ROAD. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Construction Partners by 1.4% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after buying an additional 3,591 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 70,195 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Construction Partners by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,556,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Construction Partners by 81.6% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 203,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,338,000 after purchasing an additional 91,636 shares during the last quarter. 77.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.35. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

