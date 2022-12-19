Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.80.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.
Insider Activity at Construction Partners
In other news, SVP John L. Harper sold 31,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.46, for a total transaction of $896,490.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 222,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,344,900.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Construction Partners
Construction Partners Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of Construction Partners stock traded down $0.27 on Monday, reaching $26.35. 710 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.84. Construction Partners has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $32.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.91.
Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $393.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.09 million. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 4.97% and a net margin of 1.64%. Sell-side analysts predict that Construction Partners will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Construction Partners Company Profile
Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Construction Partners (ROAD)
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Stock Is Up 200% In One Day, Here’s Why
- Four Profitable RV Stocks To Ride Out Recession
- Can Boeing Stock Soar in 2023?
- How Do Chipmakers Stack Up When It Comes To Growth?
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.