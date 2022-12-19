Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Contango Oil & Gas (NYSE:MCF – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Contango Oil & Gas Stock Up 3.5 %
Shares of NYSE MCF opened at $3.22 on Thursday. Contango Oil & Gas has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $6.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.22 and its 200 day moving average is $3.22.
Contango Oil & Gas Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Contango Oil & Gas (MCF)
- Is AMC Entertainment Stock Worth Taking Down Here?
- Is it Time to Take a Bite into Domino’s Pizza?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
Receive News & Ratings for Contango Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Contango Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.