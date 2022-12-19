Cooper Financial Group Acquires 1,263 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,688 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Cooper Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 396,056. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $73.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.79.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

