Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,036 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cooper Financial Group grew its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,447 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of V. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 4,507.0% during the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 14,512 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,619,000 after buying an additional 14,197 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 42,711 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $7,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 2.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 5,423 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter worth $231,000. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.39. 15,376 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,635,614. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $388.73 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $235.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $202.74 and a 200 day moving average of $202.08.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Visa declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

