Cooper Financial Group Buys 1,456 Shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,114 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 9,009.7% in the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,830,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,722,863 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 58.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,683,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,447,000 after buying an additional 2,098,012 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 13,594.5% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 441,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,722,000 after buying an additional 438,693 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF during the second quarter valued at about $37,212,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,438,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,146,000 after acquiring an additional 375,981 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded down $1.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $90.34. 781,011 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.27. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97.

