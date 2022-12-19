Cooper Financial Group Cuts Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,350 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $1,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,517,730,000 after purchasing an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,983,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,008,000 after buying an additional 1,408,855 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,541,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,922,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 39.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,753,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760,210 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.05. 3,796,354 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.21. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 1 year low of $49.15 and a 1 year high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

