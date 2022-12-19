Cooper Financial Group Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cooper Financial Group cut its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,688 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cooper Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 45.7% in the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of SCHV stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.43. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,165. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.63. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $58.00 and a 52-week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

