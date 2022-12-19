Cooper Financial Group Has $1.25 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 63.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morse Asset Management Inc now owns 3,201 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 825 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 1,226 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,768 shares in the company, valued at $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $484.23. 4,147 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,652,549. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $467.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $435.78. Lockheed Martin Co. has a twelve month low of $333.42 and a twelve month high of $498.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.75.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 65.16%. The firm had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LMT shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $539.00 to $510.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $477.86.

About Lockheed Martin

(Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

