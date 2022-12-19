Cooper Financial Group Increases Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,180 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.6 %

PM stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $100.92. The company had a trading volume of 5,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,494,877. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.70.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.