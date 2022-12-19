Cooper Financial Group Purchases 1,018 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 27.8% during the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 57,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 12,484 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $48,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 372 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,121,829. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.86 and a 52 week high of $54.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.77.

