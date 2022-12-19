Cooper Financial Group Reduces Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Cooper Financial Group lowered its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,293 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Cooper Financial Group’s holdings in Target were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the second quarter worth $35,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TGT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Target from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.25.

Target Trading Up 0.0 %

Target stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.48. 14,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,806,567. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $157.84. The company has a market capitalization of $67.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $137.16 and a 52-week high of $254.87.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). Target had a return on equity of 30.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

