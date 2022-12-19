Copper Fox Metals (CVE:CUU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.15

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (CVE:CUU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.14, with a volume of 90003 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Copper Fox Metals Stock Down 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.16 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.50.

About Copper Fox Metals

Copper Fox Metals Inc, a resource company, engages in the exploration and development of copper mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company's principal asset is the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

