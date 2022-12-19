Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Lifted to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Corcept Therapeutics from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.25.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $20.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.79 and its 200-day moving average is $25.70. Corcept Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $30.14.

Corcept Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CORT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $101.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 29.37% and a return on equity of 27.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corcept Therapeutics will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 10,000 shares of Corcept Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total value of $260,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,030,516.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.57, for a total transaction of $639,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,733.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,439 shares of company stock worth $1,681,958. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CORT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 39,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 8,217 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 6.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 259,365 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,841,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 25.8% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 32,963 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $266,000. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

