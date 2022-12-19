Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 291,140 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Core Scientific were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,251,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 445.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,159,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,186,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,373,000. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,341,000. 20.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ CORZ traded up 0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching 0.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 261,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,639,270. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 0.41 and a 200-day moving average price of 1.51. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 1-year low of 0.11 and a 1-year high of 11.64.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CORZ. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of Core Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 6.28.

Core Scientific, Inc operates facilities for digital asset mining and colocation services in North America. It provides blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services. The company mines digital assets for its own account and provides hosting colocation services for other large-scale miners.

