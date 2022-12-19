CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
NYSE CORR opened at $2.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.30. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a twelve month low of $1.51 and a twelve month high of $4.37. The stock has a market cap of $37.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.11.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 15th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -12.74%.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
