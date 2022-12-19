Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 437,600 shares, a decrease of 15.7% from the November 15th total of 518,800 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 354,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several analysts have recently commented on BAP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $128.05 to $161.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th.

Credicorp stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $133.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,195. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $133.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.93. Credicorp has a 12 month low of $113.21 and a 12 month high of $182.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Credicorp ( NYSE:BAP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The bank reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 24.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Credicorp will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Credicorp by 11.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Credicorp in the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in Credicorp by 42.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 365,420 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,799,000 after buying an additional 108,314 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 72.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 57,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,118,000 after buying an additional 24,341 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Credicorp by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,129,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,715,000 after buying an additional 44,564 shares during the period.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial service holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

