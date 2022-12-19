Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.50

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.50 and last traded at $15.53, with a volume of 15658 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 7.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.07. The firm has a market cap of $834.78 million, a PE ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.63% and a negative net margin of 2,932.26%. The firm had revenue of $0.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.84, for a total transaction of $55,767.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,968 shares in the company, valued at $1,515,829.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,504 shares of company stock valued at $231,105. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,055,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 112.9% during the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,240,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,137,000 after purchasing an additional 657,842 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 10.7% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 5,474,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,099,000 after purchasing an additional 530,446 shares in the last quarter. Novo Holdings A S purchased a new stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $9,326,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,700,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,330,000 after buying an additional 400,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

