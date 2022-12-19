Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC) Director Buys 126,824.90 in Stock

Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) Director Alice D. Schroeder bought 41,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.02 per share, for a total transaction of 126,824.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 126,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 382,830.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Dakota Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DC traded down 0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 2.86. The company had a trading volume of 152,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,675. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1 year low of 2.78 and a 1 year high of 8.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is 3.44.

Dakota Gold (NYSE:DC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported -0.09 earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dakota Gold

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth about $220,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dakota Gold during the third quarter worth about $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Dakota Gold by 25.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,387 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dakota Gold by 237.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 6,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dakota Gold by 32.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,666,000 after buying an additional 689,258 shares in the last quarter. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Dakota Gold in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “speculative buy” rating and a $5.25 target price on the stock.

Dakota Gold Company Profile

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Homestake Paleoplacer, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, and South Lead/Whistler Gulch projects located Homestake District, South Dakota.

