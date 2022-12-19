DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DAVIDsTEA (NASDAQ:DTEA – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

DAVIDsTEA Stock Performance

Shares of DTEA opened at $0.74 on Thursday. DAVIDsTEA has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average of $1.19.

About DAVIDsTEA

DAVIDsTEA Inc operates as a specialty tea retailer in Canada and the United States. It offers loose-leaf teas, pre-packaged teas, tea sachets, and tea-related gifts; tea accessories, including tea mugs, travel mugs, teacup sets, teapots, tea makers, kettles, infusers, filters, frothers, tins, and spoons; and food and beverages.

