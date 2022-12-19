DCC (OTCMKTS:DCCPF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.50

Shares of DCC plc (OTCMKTS:DCCPF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.50 and last traded at $49.50, with a volume of 132 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.75.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on DCC from GBX 5,800 ($70.46) to GBX 4,800 ($58.31) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on DCC from GBX 7,400 ($89.89) to GBX 7,110 ($86.37) in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.61.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), refrigerants, and natural gas. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

