Defined Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Atlas Private Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

SHY stock opened at $81.39 on Monday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.89.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.181 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%.

