Defined Wealth Management LLC Sells 38,712 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Defined Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 38.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,712 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 3.6% of Defined Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Defined Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $893,093,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,806.8% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,328,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207,553 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7,482.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 7,950,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,845,566 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 13,575,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,912,000 after acquiring an additional 4,554,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,489,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,264,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,009,895 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

BATS IEFA opened at $61.42 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.94.

