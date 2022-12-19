Delta Capital Management LLC Sells 1,900 Shares of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF)

Delta Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:PFXF – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Delta Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 4,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF by 258.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 3,403 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF Price Performance

PFXF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,734. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day moving average of $17.95. VanEck Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $21.98.

