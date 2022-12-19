Dero Tops 24 Hour Volume of $47,193.64 (DERO)

Dero (DERO) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 19th. One Dero coin can currently be purchased for about $3.71 or 0.00022174 BTC on popular exchanges. Dero has a total market cap of $48.64 million and $47,193.64 worth of Dero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Dero has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,710.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.34 or 0.00379043 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00022547 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.43 or 0.00870262 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002080 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.82 or 0.00094678 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.20 or 0.00605608 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00268498 BTC.

Dero Coin Profile

Dero is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2018. Dero’s total supply is 18,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,126,862 coins. Dero’s official message board is forum.dero.io. Dero’s official website is dero.io. The Reddit community for Dero is https://reddit.com/r/deroproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dero’s official Twitter account is @deroproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dero is the first crypto project to combine a Proof of Work blockchain with a DAG block structure and wholly anonymous transactions. The fully distributed ledger processes transactions with a twelve-second average block time and is secure against majority hashrate attacks. Dero will be the first CryptoNote blockchain to have smart contracts on its native chain without any extra layers or secondary blockchains.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dero using one of the exchanges listed above.

