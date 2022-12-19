Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Design Therapeutics
Design Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of DSGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,478. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.
Design Therapeutics Company Profile
Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.
Featured Stories
