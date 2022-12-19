Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, a decline of 10.7% from the November 15th total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 11.2 days. Approximately 14.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research firms have issued reports on DSGN. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $29.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Design Therapeutics from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on Design Therapeutics from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th.

In related news, Director Rodney W. Lappe purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.96 per share, with a total value of $119,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 112,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,711.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 28.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 24,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Design Therapeutics by 20.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,657 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DSGN traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,478. Design Therapeutics has a one year low of $6.94 and a one year high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $474.68 million, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Design Therapeutics, Inc a preclinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for the treatment of genetic diseases caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company's portfolio of products comprises Friedreich Ataxia, a monogenic, autosomal recessive, progressive multi-system disease that affects organ systems dependent on mitochondrial function, eventually leading to neurological, cardiac, and metabolic dysfunction; and Myotonic Dystrophy Type-1 (DM1), a dominantly-inherited, monogenic progressive neuromuscular disease affecting skeletal muscle, heart, brain, and other organs.

