dForce USD Price Tops $1.02 (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 19th. dForce USD has a total market cap of $204.89 million and $7,557.01 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, dForce USD has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. One dForce USD token can now be bought for approximately $1.02 or 0.00006102 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.75 or 0.00387509 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00031117 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00022423 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000962 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00017748 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000401 BTC.

dForce USD Token Profile

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,817,842 tokens. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99178898 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $1,839.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dForce USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

