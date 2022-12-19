Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) is Ninepoint Partners LP’s 4th Largest Position

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 636.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 725,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after buying an additional 626,594 shares during the period. Diamondback Energy makes up approximately 10.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP owned 0.41% of Diamondback Energy worth $87,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,823 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after buying an additional 7,253 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its position in Diamondback Energy by 13.5% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 3,144 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 18,798 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 3,977 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter worth $790,000. 92.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Diamondback Energy from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $182.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut Diamondback Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Diamondback Energy from $182.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $134.77. The stock had a trading volume of 25,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,794,635. The stock has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.02 and a twelve month high of $168.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.86.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were given a dividend of $2.26 per share. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 16th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

