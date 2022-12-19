Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on DLTR. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $163.00 to $194.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar Tree has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.60.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Dollar Tree stock traded down $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $139.42. 2,178,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,481,594. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $123.62 and a one year high of $177.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $150.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.32.

Institutional Trading of Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MQS Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,536,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

